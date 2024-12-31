APCID questions TDP leader Rakesh over 2021 attack on Naidu’s residence

VIJAYAWADA: APCID sleuths questioned TDP Telugu Vanijya Vibhagam State president Rakesh Parepalli, also known as Doondi Rakesh, on Monday in connection with the alleged attack on Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s residence in 2021.

It may be recalled that the cases related to the attack on the TDP office and Naidu’s residence, allegedly orchestrated by YSRCP cadres, were transferred to APCID by DGP Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao this October. Sources revealed that Rakesh was present at the scene during the incident and sustained injuries when alleged YSRCP activists pelted stones and attempted to breach Naidu’s residence. Based on evidence and CCTV footage, CID officers identified Rakesh and served notices requiring his cooperation in the investigation.

Rakesh reportedly provided information about the timeline of events, along with documents and video clippings, to assist CID officials in identifying the attackers. “The evidence submitted will play a crucial role in identifying the accused involved in the attack,” said a senior CID official.

Officials indicated that additional eyewitnesses will also be called in for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.