CID sleuths arrest senior assistant in Madanapalle RDO office fire case

TIRUPATI : CID sleuths arrested a senior assistant in connection with the Madanapalle Sub Collector office fire incident and produced him before the Chittoor court for remand. The CID has intensified its probe into the recent Madanapalle Sub-Collector office fire incident case in Annamayya district. CID DSP D V Venugopal said, CID officials arrested Gautam Teja, a senior assistant at the Madanapalle RDO office in Annamayya district, in connection with the case under various sections.

The fire at the Sub-Collector’s office occurred on July 21 night, damaging files related to 25 departments. Gautam Teja, who was in police custody, was interrogated regarding the oil cans in the cupboards at the time of the incident.

Additionally, Nimmannapalle Village Revenue Assistant (VRA) Ramanayya, who witnessed the incident, and the RDO Hari Prasad, who was present at the office earlier, were summoned to the Sub-Collectorate and questioned.

Following Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s directive, DGP Ch Dwarka Tirumala Rao and CID Chief Ravi Shankar Ayyannar conducted a preliminary inspection and determined that the fire was a deliberate act rather than an accident.

Authorities have gathered critical evidence, and some police and revenue officials were charged with negligence. The RDO’s failure to promptly notify the Collector has raised concerns, with the Collector only becoming aware of the fire from the District Fire Officer. The conduct of the RDO and the CI present at the scene is under scrutiny as the investigation continues to reveal the full scope and implications of the incident.