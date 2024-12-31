One lakh houses completed after forming government: Minister Kolusu

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has completed construction of one lakh houses after taking office, announced Housing and Information and Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy. He directed the officials to continue the momentum and complete another 50,000 units by March 2025.

Chairing a high-level meeting at the Secretariat on Monday, Parthasarathy asked the officials to organise the handing over of the keys to beneficiaries in a grand ceremony.

He announced that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will take part in the programme in one of the districts, along with other ministers, legislators and public representatives to hand over the keys to beneficiaries.

The housing minister also instructed the officials to focus on improving necessary infrastructure in the colonies where construction of houses was completed.

AP State Housing Corporation Managing Director K Rajababu informed Housing Minister Parthasarathy about the steps being taken for inauguration of the houses.