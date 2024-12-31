QR Codes to transform Real-Time Governance, feedback mechanism in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed the officials to introduce QR codes as a central tool for improving governance and ensuring real-time feedback from citizens across various public services. Speaking at a review meeting on Real-Time Governance at the Secretariat on Monday, the Chief Minister emphasised the importance of integrating technology to make governance more transparent, accountable, and responsive.

Naidu explained that QR codes will be deployed in RTC buses, temples, and hospitals to gather direct feedback from the public. In RTC buses, passengers will use QR codes to share their experiences regarding punctuality, the behavior of drivers and conductors, and overall service quality. He stressed that this system would help the transport department quickly address issues and improve performance.

Similarly, temples across the State will also see the implementation of QR codes, starting with a pilot project in seven major temples. Devotees will use the codes to provide feedback on temple cleanliness, availability of basic amenities, darshan timings, queue management, and the quality of prasadams. This, the Chief Minister said, would help temple authorities address concerns and ensure a better experience for devotees.

Hospitals are another area where QR codes will play a crucial role. Patients can report their experiences regarding the availability of doctors, access to medicines, the cleanliness of hospital premises, and overall quality of care. The Chief Minister highlighted that this initiative complements the State government’s allocation of Rs 18,000 crore to the public health sector, ensuring that funds are utilised effectively and services are delivered efficiently.

Naidu also spoke about other initiatives aimed at improving governance. He instructed officials to gather feedback on road repairs, where Rs 860 crore has been allocated for restoration works. Repairs have already been completed on 6,228 km, and public opinion will help address complaints and improve ongoing work. Similarly, feedback will be sought on the free sand policy, where GPS tracking and CC cameras are already in place to monitor sand supply and vehicle movement.