VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to increase the land registration charges from February 1, 2025. Minister for Revenue, Registration and Stamps Anagani Satya Prasad informed that the hike in land registration charges will be 15 to 20% on an average.

Holding a review meeting at the office of the Registration and Stamps IG in Tadepalli on Monday, he directed officials to submit a report by January 15 on the areas where the registration charges could be increased and the areas which need reduction of charges.

“The State is slowly recovering from the indiscriminate debts made by the previous YSRCP regime. However, it has been decided to increase land registration charges as the State needs more revenue for the implementation of development schemes.

It has been proposed to increase the registration charges in the areas where growth corridors are located, and where the value of land is high,” he said.

Registration charges to be reduced in some areas

Blaming the previous YSRCP regime for enhancing the land registration charges without adopting any scientific formula, he said it was noticed that the registration charges were higher than the land prices in some areas. Registration charges in such areas will be reduced, he said, adding that it will be the first of its kind in the State’s history to reduce the registration charges.

The Revenue Minister revealed that the government generated additional revenue in the last six months, except in September, compared to the previous year. “We will certainly reach the target of generating `9,500 crore revenue in the current fiscal,” he asserted.