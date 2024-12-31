TTD to accept LoRs from Telangana MLAs, MPs for darshan

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government took a decision to allow recommendation letters from the Telangana public representatives for darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala.

During a meeting held with TTD Chairman BR Naidu on Monday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu gave clearance to the trust to allow the recommendation letters of the public representatives of Telangana. Sources said Naidu sent a communication to this effect to his Telangana counterpart A Revanth Reddy.

“We have examined your proposal to allow the recommendation letters of Telangana state public representatives for darshan at Tirumala temple. In view of the cordial relations between both the Telugu states, instructions were given to allow the recommendation letters of Telangana public representatives,” Naidu’s letter read.

An MLA/MLC/MP from Telangana can issue two letters in a week to get VIP Darshan (`500 tickets) and two letters for Special Entry Darshan (`300 tickets) in a week.