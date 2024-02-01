Andhra Pradesh govt signs pact to introduce IB curriculum

VIJAYAWADA : Marking a pivotal moment in the State’s pursuit towards global educational standards, the Andhra Pradesh government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Switzerland-based International Baccalaureate (IB) to introduce the IB curriculum in government schools across the State.

Expressing his delight, the Chief Minister extended his gratitude to IB Director General Olli Pekka Heinonen and other IB delegates who participated in the event online.

School Education Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash and Chief Education Officer (Director of Education Innovation) of IB Anton Beguin exchanged the MoU copies in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Camp Office.

The MoU signifies the State’s commitment to integrating the renowned IB curriculum into its educational framework, aiming to provide world-class education accessible to all students, regardless of their financial background. The IB system is renowned for its holistic approach, focusing on theoretical and practical applications of knowledge, fostering leadership qualities, and emphasising interdisciplinary concepts.

Under the MoU, the phased implementation of the IB system will commence, starting with capacity building and training for teachers in the academic year 2024-25. Classes in the IB system will be introduced incrementally, with the first class scheduled to begin in June 2025.

This initiative reflects the government’s vision to prepare students as global citizens, offering them opportunities for higher education and world-class job prospects.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that the IB curriculum would be implemented from class 1 to 11.

IB Director General Olli Pekka Heinonen participated in the programme virtually from Geneva. Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy, School Education Commissioners S Suresh Kumar and K Bhaskar, Intermediate Education Commissioner Sourav Gour, and several other officials were present.