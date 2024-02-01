AP businessman arrested for faking death

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : East Godavari police arrested a bankrupt businessman, who faked his death to claim insurance money, on Wednesday. The police also arrested three others for assisting the prime accused.

According to Anaparti CI P Siva Ganesh, Ketamalla Venkateswararao, a resident of Rangampet, incurred losses in his business and hatched a plan to claim insurance amount of Rs 40 lakh by faking his death. On January 25, with the help of his friends Srinu, Cheera Chinni and Talari Subbarao, he went to Bommuru village Christian symmetry and brought a dead body to Veerampalem village. As planned, the group cremated the body at Venkateswararao’s land and fled from the scene. Police filed a case and began a probe.

However, Venkateswararao contacted his bereaved wife, following which police took Venkateswararao and three others into their custody, where they confessed to the crime.