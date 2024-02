VIJAYAWADA : Ending the long wait of aspiring teachers, the Cabinet has decided to fill 6,100 posts through the District Selection Committee (DSC). The decision was taken during the Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday.

A notification to this effect would be released shortly, following which exams will be conducted at 185 centres for 15 days across the State. Besides, the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) will also be conducted for eight days.

Elaborating on the slew of Cabinet decisions, Information and Public Relations Minister Ch Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna said the proposal to recruit 689 posts in the Forest Department through the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has been cleared, taking the total number of government jobs provided by the ruling YSRC to 2.20 lakh.

The Cabinet also gave its nod for the partnership with Switzerland-based International Baccalaureate (IB) to train teachers of government schools and staff of the education department in handling IB syllabus as it would be introduced for Class I students from the academic year 2025-26. The syllabus will be made available to Class X students by 2037. The Minister explained that implementation of IB syllabus would cost the government between Rs 7 lakh to Rs 35 lakh per year, and that it would be provided to students in government schools for free.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal to issue bank guarantees to State power distribution companies to raise loans to the tune of Rs 1,500 crore for expanding its distribution network.

KEY DECISIONS GET NOD

 VAT on natural gas to be slashed from 24.5% to 5%

 Fourth & final tranche of YSRC Cheyutha to be disbursed on Feb 16

 Investment proposals worth J22,302 cr in energy sector ratified

 Retirement age of non-teaching staff in all universities enhanced to 62 years from 60

 Appointment of secretaries at all Panchayats, which have population of more than 500 people, approved

 Creation of registrar post at RGUKT gets a go ahead

 4th State Finance Commission Report accepted

 House sites allotted to chess prodigy K Alana Meenakshi & tennis player Saketh Myneni

Institute of Legislative Studies okayed

The Cabinet cleared the allocation of 1,272.7 acres to Greenko Private Limited in Nandyal district for establishing solar power units, and allotment of 42 acres for establishing a IIIT campus and Sri City Tirupati district.

It has decided to exempt 5,376 families, who have been displaced due to the Pulichintala Project, from paying registration and user charges, totalling to `60 crore for the house sites allotted to them under the Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illu scheme.

Further, the Cabinet has approved the setting up of the AP Legislature Institute of Legislative Studies and Training in the premises of the AP Legislature to train newly-elected legislative members. Besides appointing a director (non-cadre), the Council of Ministers also agreed to recruit for 27 posts at the Secretariat.