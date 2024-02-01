AP’s largest indoor swimming pool now open

GUNTUR : MP Vijayasai Reddy and Guntur district Collector Venugopal Reddy inaugurated State’s largest indoor swimming pool, skating rink and sports complex in Mangalagiri on Wednesday. Much to the delight of the Mangalagiri Tadepalli Municipal Corporation (MTMC) people, after the inauguration, the sports complex was opened to the public.

MP Vijayasai Reddy said, “With the setup of the sports complex, Mangalagiri will be developed into a sports club in the State.” MTMC has allotted `8.5 crore for the construction of Mahaboob Shamsher Khan Memorial Indoor Swimming Pool and Skating rink, and Gummadi Pulleswhwar Rao Powerlifting Stadium with the state-of-the-art facilities, to encourage the athletes in the locality and provide them with required amenities.

Upon the request of the local athletes, the civic body has allotted land near Mangalagiri pump house, which has been lying vacant for several years. The swimming pool was constructed with a length and width of 75, 36 feet respectively.

The pool also has separate stalls for men, women and children.

Gummadi Pulleswhwar Rao Powerlifting Academy was under construction on the premises of the indoor stadium. Powerlifting coach Shaik Samdhani said that a powerlifting stadium would encourage several athletes who do not have proper infrastructure to practise and perform well in the sport. It might be the first government-run powerlifting academy in the State, he added.