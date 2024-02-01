CPM in Andhra Pradesh to collect donations from people to fight ensuing elections

VIJAYAWADA : The CPM will launch a door-to-door campaign in the name of ‘Praja Nidhi’ to collect donations from the people to fight the ensuing elections.

Speaking about Praja Nidhi, which will begin on Thursday, State CPM secretary V Srinivasa Rao said, “The party depends on the people to serve the people, unlike other parties. Our agenda is always the people. Hence, we are going to the people with a complete confidence of gaining their trust.”

“The CPM is going to the people seeking donations, believing in the saying that every drop of water makes an ocean, similarly, small amounts donated by the people for a worthy cause, will bring about the change they strongly desire. We are walking the path shown by great leaders like Puchalapalli Sundarayya. We strive to see the State on the path of development,” he asserted.

On the occasion, he expressed concern over the inflation, growing mismatch between income and expenditure, increasing the burden on the common man in the form of hike in taxes and power tariff. “Give a hand to the CPM, so it can contribute to the change in the State,” he urged.