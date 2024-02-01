Andhra Pradesh

Ex-minister Ravela joins YSRC in Jagan’s presence

A former IRTS officer, Kishore Babu, won from Prathipadu SC reserved Assembly constituency in 2014, and served as a minister in N Chandrababu Naidu’s cabinet.
Former minister Ravela Kishore Babu joins the YSRC in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday | Express
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA : Former minister Ravela Kishore Babu joined the YSRC in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday.

A former IRTS officer, Kishore Babu, won from Prathipadu SC reserved Assembly constituency in 2014, and served as a minister in N Chandrababu Naidu’s cabinet. Later, he joined the Jana Sena Party. After that, he joined the BJP. In 2022, he joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi of Telangana former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Meanwhile, former IRS officer Ch Wilson Babu of Guntur and his family members also joined the YSRC in the presence of Jagan at the latter’s camp office.

