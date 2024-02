VIJAYAWADA : In its latest rejig, the ruling YSRC on Wednesday appointed in-charges for four Lok Sabha segments and three Assembly seats. So far, the YSRC has announced in-charges for 60 Assembly and nine MP seats.

As per the fifth list, the party reinstated Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumoorthy as the in-charge of the seat that he currently represents. It may be recalled that earlier, the leadership had appointed Sathyavedu MLA Koneti Adimulam as the in-charge of SC-reserved Tirupati Lok Sabha segment and Gurumoorthy as the in-charge for Sathyavedu Assembly seat. Unhappy with the party’s decision, Adimulam revolted and has been mulling over switching loyalties to the TDP. Subsequently, the YSRC took a U-turn. Further, it has appointed Nukathoti Rajesh as the in-charge of Sathyavedu constituency.

Similarly, the party changed its decision of appointing Araku MP Gotteti Madhavi as the in-charge of the Assembly seat. As the cadre refused to work under the leadership of Madhavi, the high command has appointed Regam Matsyalingam, a teacher, as the in-charge of the ST-reserved Assembly seat.

In another key appointment, the party has made former minister and Nellore city MLA P Anil Kumar Yadav as the in-charge of Narasaraopet Lok Sabha seat, replacing sitting MP Lavu Srikrishna Devarayulu. It may be noted that Srikrishna resigned from the YSRC and his post last week after he was appointed as the in-charge of Guntur MP seat.