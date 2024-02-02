12,591 apply for 298 medical posts in Ongole

ONGOLE: The process of verification and scrutiny of the applications submitted by the candidates for recruitment for various posts at the Ongole Government Medical College, Ongole Government General Hospital (GGH-RIMS), Markapur Government Medical College, and Government Nursing College has entered the final phase.

Following a notification issued by the Medical, Health and Family Welfare Department for filling the posts, the authorities have received as many as 12,591 applications for a total of 298 posts under 44 different categories at the four medical education institutions.

Officials are undertaking the process of verifying the applications at the Ongole Government Medical College under the supervision of college principal and selection committee convenor Dr Yedukondala Rao.

Rao said the merit list will be announced soon. “The applicants will be given sufficient time to verity the list and raise objections, if any. The selection process will be done on merit basis,” he explained.

District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr S Rajya Lakshmi, too, urged the applicants to be wary of such schemes. Additionally, she asked the candidates to immediately bring such issues to the DMHO’s office.