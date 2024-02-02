Andhra Pradesh Assembly session from Feb 5, budget on Feb 6

VIJAYAWADA: The session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislature will commence on February 5. Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Thursday issued separate notifications summoning the Assembly and the Council to meet at 10 am in the AP Legislative Assembly Hall on February 5.

It will begin with the Governor addressing the joint session of the Assembly and the Council.

The exact number of days the House will be in session will be decided after the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting. However, sources say it may mote be more than three days.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath will present the Vote on Account budget on February 6. The Vote on Account budget will be presented for the first three months (April 1 to June 30) of the coming fiscal 2024-25.

As the election schedule is likely to be announced in two to three weeks, the government is expected to lay emphasis on welfare and earmark more funds for it.

Discussion on the budget will be held for two days and the House will be adjourned on February 8, official sources said.