Andhra Pradesh: Four injured in bear attack at Deppuru village

SRIKAKULAM: At least four persons, including two women, suffered injuries after being attacked by a bear that strayed into cashew orchards on the outskirts of Deppuru village under Vajrapukotturu mandal in the district on Thursday.

Among them P Kumaraswamy (55) and L Narayanamma (58) were severely injured and were shifted to RIMS in Srikakulam for better treatment. The rest were treated at the Palasa CHC.

According to reports reaching here, a mother bear, wandering along with its cubs on the outskirts of Deppuru village, attacked two fishermen, P Kumaraswamy and Silam Tatarao, on Thursday. Later, the animal entered the cashew orchards and attacked L Narayanamma and P Urmila.

After hearing the cries from the orchard, the residents drove the bear away from their village. Based on the locals’ information, Kasibugga range forest officials rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Palasa government hospital.