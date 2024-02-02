Andhra Pradesh: Group-I services exam gets tough as competition intensifies

VIJAYAWADA: With the preliminary examinations for Group-I services scheduled to be held on March 17, aspirants across the State have begun preparing for the test, hoping to secure a coveted spot in the final list.

Besides exam stress, the significant change in examination pattern has added to the worries of aspirants.

In comparison to the exam conducted in 2018, the question paper for the preliminary exam held in January 2023 was challenging, almost at par with the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam, aspirants opined.

With a growing number of graduates expressing interest in taking the exam, the competition is anticipated to intensify this time.

Data from the previous year revealed that a substantial 1,26,449 aspirants applied for the 111 Group-1 posts in 2022. Among them, 87,718 students appeared for the preliminary examination, and a mere 6,455 were shortlisted for the mains examination. This means 50 aspirants vying for one post.

According to the latest notification, the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has declared 81 posts as available, indicating a potential surge in competition for these positions. Considering 1:50 to be the ratio for shortlisting aspirants, approximately 4,500 could be selected for the mains exam, which is 30 per cent less than the previous examination.

On the exam pattern, founder of a private coaching institute, Sarath Chandra noted that the APPSC has revamped the examination procedure, aligning it more closely with the UPSC format.

“Until 2018, 30 per cent of the questions in the exam were dedicated to the history, economy and geography of Andhra Pradesh. However, the preliminary examination in 2023 demonstrated that individuals preparing for UPSC found success in clearing the first stage of Group-1 exam,” he explained.

Pointing that a shift was also observed in the process of conducting the mains exam and the interview, he said students who focused on fundamental concepts can successfully navigate through one of the State’s toughest exam.

Responding, APPSC member Shaik Salam Babu highlighted the commission’s focus on identifying serious aspirants capable of handling the stress associated with bureaucratic responsibilities.

“The increased difficulty of the examination serves the purpose of evaluating aspirants’ quick response and accuracy. The State administration expects a bureaucrat to adeptly address and analyse serious situations without panicking,” he explained.