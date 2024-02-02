Edinburgh University experts laud Andhra Pradesh's natural farming initiatives

GUNTUR : With the aim of studying the natural farming initiatives across the State, a team of professors and experts from the University of Edinburgh, United Kingdom, visited Palnadu district on Thursday. The team visited Attaluru village and explored natural farming fields on Thursday.

The delegation interacted with the farmers and representatives of womens’ groups, seeking insights into their role in the implementation of the natural farming initiatives. They visited paddy field of A Nagalakshmi, chilli field of K Ramachandra Rao, papaya field of Sivaiah and enquired them about investment and profit involved in the natural farming.

Rythu Sadhikara Samstha representatives (RySS) explained various methods of farming practised by farmers under Andhra Pradesh Community Managed Natural Farming (APCNF) project. Lauding the State government and RySS initiatives, a delegate, Heeshani said that natural farming not only benefits the farmers by fetching them more profits but also benefits the consumers by providing chemical-free food, and helps to improve both soil health and ecosystem.

Natural farming regional coordinator Amala Kumari explained how natural farming has helped several farmers in achieving year-round food security, financial stability, good health for their families. RySS thematic lead Uday, Attaluru FPOC Adinarayana, and others were present.