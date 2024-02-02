No YSRC ticket guarantee for Kesineni Srinivas, says his brother Kesineni Sivanath

VIJAYAWADA: Launching a broadside against Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani), who recently defected to the YSRC from the TDP, his younger brother and TDP leader Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) said the former was talking nonsense.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Thursday, Chinni, the frontrunner for Vijayawada Lok Sabha segment from the TDP, while observing that Nani will not get a ticket from YSRC to contest as an MP in the coming elections, will lose the elections with a margin of not less than 3 lakh votes even if he contests the poll.

Recalling that Nani enjoyed clout when he was in the TDP as they used to respect him for being an MP, Chinni said there was no guarantee for him to get a ticket in the YSRC. “Thus, Nani’s political career is coming to an end,” he claimed.

Asserting that the TDP and JSP combine is going to win all the seven Assembly constituencies under the Vijayawada Lok Sabha segment, Chinni said a final decision on seat sharing between the two parties will be announced soon.

Stating that the people of the atate have decided to see Naidu as the Chief Minister, he said all the efforts of the YSRC to defeat the TDP will prove futile.