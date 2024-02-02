Over 50,000 students take part in Vignan University’s Science Festival

VIJAYAWADA: Underscoring the need for students to participate in activities other than academics, renowned Chindu Yakshaganam artist Gaddam Sammaiah urged the pupils of Vignan University to participate in yoga, music, games, cultural events, and social service initiatives to achieve a well-rounded education.

He was speaking as chief guest at the University’s national-level Science Festival, ‘Mahotsav’. Over 50,000 students from various States took part in a total of 75 events held as part of the fest. An advocate of Chindu Yakshaganam, an age-old art form, Sammaiah was honoured with the Padma Shri this year.

He has worked towards raising awareness on social causes such as prohibition of alcohol, family planning, environmental protection, cleanliness, and HIV. Vignan Group of Institutions chairman Dr Lavu Rathaiah pointed out that the University has been organising ‘Mahotsav’ for the past two decades.

He asserted that a fit body can contribute to immense mental strength. “The objective of the event is to instill leadership qualities among students and foster teamwork. Participating in such events is believed to equip individuals with the skills needed to settle in life ahead of their peers,” he explained.

National-level sports competitions for conducted in volleyball, basketball, kabaddi, table tennis, chess, athletics, throwball, and more. Contests were also conducted in the technical and cultural domains, encompassing cultural, literary, fine arts, fashion, music, dance, theatre arts, and other fields.