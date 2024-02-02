Vizag airport poised to cross pre-Covid traffic

VISAKHAPATNAM: There will be yet another flight to Hyderabad from Visakhapatnam from February 10 and with this the number of flights operated from Visakhapatnam international airport will go up to 50 with 25 arrivals and 25 departures.
Normalcy will be restored at the airport as it will be thrown open for 24x7 operations after the ongoing runway resurface works which are expected to be completed as per schedule on March 31.
With this new developments, the air traffic in terms of flight movement and passenger footfall will cross the pre-Covid situation, said representatives of AP Air Travellers Association (APATA) and Tour & Travels Association of Andhra here on Thursday.
Speaking to media, they said in 2023 calendar year, Visakhapatnam airport registered 22,28,663 passenger footfall which is 6.68 lakh higher compared to the previous year, registering a growth rate of 23%.
Stating that after addition of two flights to the existing Singapore fleet, there will be one international flight everyday from Visakhapatnam from April, they said, “Thai AirAsia starts its flights from Vizag from April 9 and the flight will be operated every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The FD-116 flight leaves Bangkok at 10.05 pm and arrives at Visakhapatnam at 11.20 pm. In the return direction the FD-117 flight leaves Visakhapatnam at 11.50 pm and arrives at Bangkok at 4.15 am.”
Services from AirAsia-Kuala Lumpur will start from April 26 and will operate every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, they informed.
APATA president K Kumar Raja and Tours and Travel Association of Andhra president K Vijay Mohan were present.