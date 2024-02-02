Vizag airport poised to cross pre-Covid traffic

VISAKHAPATNAM: There will be yet another flight to Hyderabad from Visakhapatnam from February 10 and with this the number of flights operated from Visakhapatnam international airport will go up to 50 with 25 arrivals and 25 departures.

Normalcy will be restored at the airport as it will be thrown open for 24x7 operations after the ongoing runway resurface works which are expected to be completed as per schedule on March 31.

With this new developments, the air traffic in terms of flight movement and passenger footfall will cross the pre-Covid situation, said representatives of AP Air Travellers Association (APATA) and Tour & Travels Association of Andhra here on Thursday.