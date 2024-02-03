Andhra Pradesh: In-charges in Prakasam district creating strategies for win

ONGOLE: With the Assembly elections just a couple of months away, newly-appointed in-charges of the constituencies in the district have begun strategising. They are identifying strong leaders on the grass-root level as well as the people’s problems.

While Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) and sitting Yerragondapalem MLA Audimulapu Suresh has been appointed as in-charge of SC-reserved constituency Kondepi, Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna, who represents Vemuru, has been made the in-charge of Santhanuthalapadu seat.

While SN Padu is held by the ruling YSRC, Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy of TDP represents Kondepi segment.

With the objective to wrest Kondepi and retain SN Padu, the two ministers have taken up activities to seek the public mandate. They have also conducted a few meetings with the party general secretary V Vijaya Sai Reddy.

Suresh is working with key local leaders, including Madasi Venkaiah, Ashok Reddy and V Ashok Babu, to ensure that all YSRC leaders are united. He is identifying infrastructural needs in the constituency and approaching the State government for funds.

Following the State Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the MAUD minister had submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, seeking Rs 82.90 crore funds to take up several works for five major projects in Kondepi segment. He received a positive response from Jagan.