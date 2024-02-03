Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer directs DEOs to complete arrangements at polling stations before elections

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena on Friday directed the District Election Officers (DEOs) to complete all the arrangements in time for the smooth conduct of the ensuing general elections.

Holding a video conference with the DEOs from the State Secretariat, he took stock of the election preparedness and the steps being taken for modification of electoral rolls. Stating that the guidelines with regard to the conduct of elections were already sent to all the districts, he wanted the DEOs to come to a comprehensive understanding and take steps accordingly. Directing the officials to complete creation of infrastructure facilities at the polling stations at the earliest, he wanted them to pay special attention to the facilities to be provided for the differently abled voters and senior citizens and arrange ramps by February 5. Making it clear that government staff should only be appointed for election duties, he asked the officials to complete the training programme through master trainers at the earliest.

The CEO also instructed the DEOs to send the draft report on the planning of conduct of elections from every district by next Monday. Underscoring the need for better coordination among the enforcement agencies, he wanted the officials to focus on curbing the free flow of cash, liquor and other material. There should be strict vigil on interstate borders, he said.

Focus on vulnerable polling stations

Web telecasting is a must for all the polling stations having more than 1,200 voters. At least 50% of polling stations should be covered in every district, the CEO added.