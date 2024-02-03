Andhra Pradesh: Cordelia to set sail from Visakhapatnam in Aug, Sept

VISAKHAPATNAM: Cordelia Cruise is set to return to Visakhapatnam to embark on a journey to Chennai and Puducherry. Bookings for three separate dates—August 28, September 4, and September 11—are now open. The cruise has a capacity to accommodate between 1,500 and 1,800 passengers.
Departing from the Port City on August 28, the ship will set sail on a picturesque journey, making a stop in Puducherry before reaching Chennai.
During the three-night trip, passengers will spend two nights on the ship and explore the amenities it offers, including a food court, a starlight restaurant, a swimming pool, a fitness centre, and lounges. The ship offers five types of plush accommodations: interior, ocean view, mini-suite, suite, and chairman’s suite. The round-trip tariff for an interior room is Rs 73,787 per person, Rs 91,715 for an ocean-view room, Rs 1,48,155 for a mini-suite, Rs 2,51,739 for a suite and Rs 4,23,051 for the chairman’s suite.
Cordelia will be the first cruise to arrive at the Vizag International Cruise Terminal (VICT), which was inaugurated by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, in September 2023.
Developed by the Visakhapatnam Port Authority with Rs 96.05 crore, the VICT can handle cruise ships with up to 2,000 passengers on board. The terminal building has a passenger lounge, customs, immigration, recreation area, restrooms, duty-free shops, and currency exchange counters.
The terminal is expected to significantly contribute to the development of both Visakhapatnam and the State, leading to an increase in international tourist arrivals.