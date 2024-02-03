Andhra Pradesh: Cordelia to set sail from Visakhapatnam in Aug, Sept

VISAKHAPATNAM: Cordelia Cruise is set to return to Visakhapatnam to embark on a journey to Chennai and Puducherry. Bookings for three separate dates—August 28, September 4, and September 11—are now open. The cruise has a capacity to accommodate between 1,500 and 1,800 passengers.

Departing from the Port City on August 28, the ship will set sail on a picturesque journey, making a stop in Puducherry before reaching Chennai.

During the three-night trip, passengers will spend two nights on the ship and explore the amenities it offers, including a food court, a starlight restaurant, a swimming pool, a fitness centre, and lounges. The ship offers five types of plush accommodations: interior, ocean view, mini-suite, suite, and chairman’s suite. The round-trip tariff for an interior room is Rs 73,787 per person, Rs 91,715 for an ocean-view room, Rs 1,48,155 for a mini-suite, Rs 2,51,739 for a suite and Rs 4,23,051 for the chairman’s suite.