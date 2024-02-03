Andhra Pradesh: Rs 500 ad hoc DA for Village revenue assistants

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Friday issued orders, sanctioning Rs 500 ad hoc Dearness Allowance (DA) per month to Village Revenue Assistants (VRAs). Earlier, the VRAs used to get Rs 300 DA per month. But the previous TDP government cancelled it.

Responding to the plea of the AP Government Employees Federation (APGEF), Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy not only promised to restore the ad hoc DA but also enhance it to Rs 500 from Rs 300.

APGEF chairman Kakarla Venkatrami Reddy thanked the Chief Minister, Revenue Minister and Chief Secretary for sanctioning DA for VRAs.

AP Revenue Services Association president Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and VRAs Association State president Garikapati Brahmaiah also thanked Jagan for conceding their plea for DA.