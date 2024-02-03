Andhra Pradesh: YSRC’s second Siddham meet at Dendulur today

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC has geared up for its second Siddham meeting at Dendulur in Eluru district on Saturday.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will address the Siddham meeting and will give direction to YSRC cadre to reach out to the people for the upcoming elections.

The first Siddham cadre meeting was held at Bheemili on January 27. Siddham posters have come up all across the erstwhile undivided East and West Godavari and Krishna districts from where party cadre will attend the meeting.

The TDP-JSP alliance have come up with their own posters to counter Siddham campaign. Over 5 lakh people from eight districts and 50 Assembly constituencies are expected to participate in the Siddham meeting.

Elaborating on the YSRC’s poll preparedness, BC Welfare Minister Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna said, “The ruling party is way ahead in all aspects unlike the Opposition JSP-TDP combine, which is still struggling with their seat-sharing formula. We are sure that the TDP-JSP will face a drubbing in the elections because neither is there any consensus over candidates nor there is a common manifesto. Their agenda is not to serve the people but to serve themselves. That is why the unholy alliance can never transform into a competitive force.”

Denduluru MLA Abbaya Chowdary said the YSRC cadres responded loudly when Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asked them if they were ready for the ensuing election battle.