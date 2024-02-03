Interim Budget has put South Central Railway works on fast track, says SCR general manger Jain

HYDERABAD: Stating that the South Central Railway (SCR) has got a generous budgetary allocation of Rs 14,232.84 crore for the year 2024-25, SCR general manager Arun Kumar Jain on Friday said that two new doubling projects and bypass lines for different stations have been sanctioned.

This includes a doubling project between Bhadrachalam Road-Dornakal for a distance of 54.65 km at an estimated cost of Rs 770.12 crore.

He said that the total budget allocation for infrastructure projects and safety works, falling fully/partly in Telangana for 2024-25, is Rs 5, 071 crore, as against Rs 4,418 crore in 2023-24. This is 14.7% higher than last year.

Allocations for important projects across the zone include sanctioning of Rs 425 crore for major upgradation of stations and soft upgradation across SCR under station development works. A sum of Rs 407 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of RoBs/RuBs on Golden Quadrilateral routes and another Rs 197 crore has been allotted for the provision of FOBs and high-level platforms at stations.

Jain said that Rs 172 crore has been sanctioned for traffic facility works while Rs 150 crore has been allotted for a Railway Manufacturing Unit at Kazipet. Another Rs 93.75 crore has been allocated for solar power works, Rs 46 crore for the development of a satellite terminal at Cherlapally station.

Meanwhile, Rs 350 crore has been allotted for the Manoharabad-Kothapalli new line project. The project was sanctioned in 2006-07 for a distance of 151 km with a sanctioned cost of Rs 1,160 crore. This is a cost-sharing project with the Telangana government. The section between Manoharabad and Siddipet for a distance of 76 km is completed and commissioned. Remaining works are in fast progress.

Bypass lines

An amount of Rs 209.8 crore has been allotted for the construction of bypass lines at Vijayawada (19.5 km), Kazipet (10.65 km), Renigunta (9.6 km) and Wadi (7.6 Km) covering AP, Telangana and Karnataka states.

MMTS Phase-II

The Railways has allocated Rs 50 crore for the MMTS Phase II project. The project was sanctioned in 2012-13 with a cost of Rs 817 crore. The sections completed till date are Malkajgiri-Bolarum double line electrification (14 km), Tellapur -Ramachandrapuram (6 km), Medchal-Bolarum doubling (14 km), Moula Ali-Ghatkesar Quadrupling (12.2 km) and Falaknuma-Umdanagar doubling (13.5 km). Currently, works are underway in the remaining section — Sanathnagar to Moula Ali doubling with electrification.

Meanwhile, Rs 10 crore has been allotted for the MMTS Phase II extension project up to Yadadri. The project was sanctioned in 2016-17 with a sanctioned cost of Rs 330 crore for a distance of 33 km.

In line with needs of passengers