Visakhapatnam tahsildar dies after miscreants attack with iron rods

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a shocking incident, a tahsildar in Visakhapatnam's Chinagadali attacked by unidentified assailants with iron rods died after responding to treatment on Friday late night.
The victim identified as Ramanaiah was attacked in the cellar of apartment complex in Kommadi.
According to police, Ramanaiah reached home from the office to his apartment at around 8 pm. He got a call around 10.15 pm and he went to cellar of the apartment.
Some unidentified miscreants attacked him with rods and he suffered severe injuries in his head. The security guard upon hearing the commotion quickly raised the alert, however, the attackers fled the spot.
Police commissioner A Ravi Shankar and other police officials visited the spot and are scanning the CCTV footage.
Ramanaiah was recently transferred to Bantupalli in Vizianagaram district two days ago as part of transfers given ahead of elections.
He is survived by his wife and two children. He joined in the revenue department 10 years ago.
Ramanaiah hails from Dimmilada in Nandigama mandal of Srikakulam district He worked as tahsildar, deputy tahsildar and AO of the collectorate. He worked as tahsildar in Vajrapukothuru, Padmanabham, and Chinagadili mandals.