Visakhapatnam tahsildar dies after miscreants attack with iron rods

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a shocking incident, a tahsildar in Visakhapatnam's Chinagadali attacked by unidentified assailants with iron rods died after responding to treatment on Friday late night.

The victim identified as Ramanaiah was attacked in the cellar of apartment complex in Kommadi.

According to police, Ramanaiah reached home from the office to his apartment at around 8 pm. He got a call around 10.15 pm and he went to cellar of the apartment.