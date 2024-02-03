YSRC names in-charges for four more Lok Sabha seats and 6 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: In its sixth list, the ruling YSRC on Friday appointed in-charges for four Lok Sabha and six Assembly seats. Reiterating its commitment to the Backward Classes, the party has named one Minority and four BC leaders for eight unreserved constituencies.

The YSRC has also named BC leaders for constituencies that have been traditionally held by OC leaders.

For instance, Guduri Umabala, an advocate belonging to the Setti Balija community, has been appointed as in-charge of Narasapuram Lok Sabha seat, a constituency traditionally dominated by Kshatriyas. The likes of late UV Krishnam Raju, Kanumuri Bapiraju, Gokaraju Ranga Raju were elected from this seat. Sitting rebel MP from YSRC Kanumuru Raghu Rama Krishna Raju also hails from the same community.

Umabala is the daughter of advocate and former vice-chairman of Bhimavaram municipality late Pampana Chandrasekhar.

Similarly, Narnala Tirupatirao Yadav, another leader from the Backward Class, has been appointed as the in-charge of Mylavaram Assembly seat, which is traditionally held by the Kamma community. The YSRC has dropped sitting MLA Vasantha Venkata Krishna Prasad, who has revolted against the party in the recent past. Dr Guduri Srinivas, a pulmonologist and a leader from the Setti Balija community, has been appointed as the in-charge of Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha seat.

With this, the Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha, Rajamahendravaram Rural and Urban seats have in-charges from the BC community.

In addition, the party went back on its decision of appointing sitting MP from Chittoor SC-reserved seat N Reddappa as in-charge of GD Nellore Assembly segment and minister P Narayana Swamy as in-charge of Chittoor MP seat.