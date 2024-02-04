Andhra Pradesh Governor, political parties hail Bharat Ratna for Advani

VIJAYAWADA : Governor S Abdul Nazeer, State BJP chief D Purandeswari and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan congratulated veteran BJP leader LK Advani on being conferred with India’s highest civilian award Bharat Ratna.

Taking to social media platform X, the Governor extended warm greetings and heartiest felicitations to Advani on being selected for the Bharat Ratna Award in recognition of his dedicated service to the nation.

In a statement, Purandeswari said Advani is instrumental in the progress of the nation and the BJP and honouring him with Bharat Ratna is a rejoiceful moment for the people of the entire nation.

Stating that Advani is a leader, who has written a special chapter for himself in Indian politics, Pawan Kalyan felt that it is happy to note that Advani has been chosen for Bharat Ratna. He extended his congratulations to Advani.

Taking to X, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu posted “Advani Ji has distinguished himself through exemplary hard work and devotion towards the nation. A scholar and statesman, he has made exceptional contributions to the country. I’ve had the privilege of working with him. His genuine warmth and affectionate nature leaves a lasting impression on everyone.”