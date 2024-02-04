Be ready for a historic victory: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

DENDULURU (ELURU DISTRICT): “Siddhama! Are you ready for another historic victory? Are you ready to change the history and future of the poor? Are you ready to win once more for giving even better governance to the State? Are you ready to eradicate the ‘yellow’ virus victimising the poor and defeat the Covid-like evil quartet?” asked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, while addressing the YSRC rank and file at the second Siddham meeting held at Denduluru in Eluru district on Saturday.

Walking the ramp modelled like the YSRC symbol ‘Fan’ at the venue of the mammoth public meeting, Jagan emphasised that the importance of the ensuing elections is not just to elect MLAs and MPs, but to change the future of the people of the State. “It is only possible with Jagan’s government,” he asserted and highlighted that he has pressed the button 124 times in the last 57 months to credit `2.55 lakh crore into the bank accounts of DBT scheme beneficiaries.

Jagan said now it is the turn of the people to press the button with the ‘Fan’ symbol twice, once for the Assembly and the other for the Lok Sabha polls.

“Not voting for Jagan means voting for the Opposition TDP, giving green signal for cancellation of the schemes being implemented now. It is like infusing life into Janmabhoomi Committees, which were known for discrimination and graft. YSRC cadre should go to every house and urge the people that to ensure corruption-free governance and transparent administration, timely pensions and continuation of welfare schemes, to vote for Jagan. Implementation of DBT schemes is only possible with Jagan as CM,” he asserted.

During his nearly hour long speech peppered with punch dialogues, Jagan said, “TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s ‘Raa Kadaliraa’ is not a call for the people but for the political parties to join him as he is eager for an alliance. It is inviting JSP chief Pawan Kalyan with a package, and the BJP through the JSP chief, and also TDP coverts who joined the Congress, which betrayed Andhra Pradesh, and included the name of YSR in the chargesheet to split the votes,” he said.

Mocking the TDP chief, he compared Chandrababu Naidu with Chandra Grahanam (lunar eclipse) and Chandramukhi (popular movie character), he said supporting Naidu would be like giving a free rein to corruption and allowing blood sucking-vampires into home. “Hence, Beware!” he cautioned.

Jagan told the cadre that the YSRC took birth from the sweat and aspirations of people and its clean sweep would only ensure the continuity of the slew of welfare schemes in the State. “Our target is to get a clear mandate for 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in the next elections. A vote for the TDP and JSP will only result in revoking of all welfare schemes,” he warned.

Asserting that he is the servant of people, a clean sweep of YSRC will help them get perennial relief from ‘Chandra Grahanam’, he said, “ The reality is that Jagan has earned a permanent place in the hearts of crores of people. You and god are my confidence and strength, The sea of humanity here proves that if people believe a leader, the response is like this.”

“While Naidu could not claim to have even a single achievement to his credit despite ruling the State for 14 years, we have transformed all the villages from Kuppam to Ichchapuram by launching the volunteer system, secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendras, village clinics and family doctors and taking preventive healthcare to the doorstep of people through Jagananna Arogya Suraksha,” he highlighted.

He exhorted the cadre to become his solders and star campaigners and script a historic victory for the YSRC in the forthcoming elections.