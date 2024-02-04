Congress is dead in AP, Sharmila is our rival: Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: Senior YSRC leader and Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy lambasted the Congress for its comments against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and made it clear that as long as YS Sharmila is with that party, she will be treated as a rival only.

Speaking to mediapersons during his visit to Sri Sathya Sai district on Saturday, he said, “ The Congress is dead in Andhra Pradesh. Sharmila, N Raghuveera Reddy, KVP Ramachandra Rao and Gidugu Rudraraju are carrying that corpse on their shoulders. All leaders of the Congress are now in YSRC.”

“Sharmila is criticising her brother Jagan as part of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s conspiracy. We will treat her as opposition till she is in the trap of Naidu,” he asserted.

Terming Naidu a cheater to the core, he said the TDP chief had deceived everyone. “He had deceived DWCRA women and farmers in the name of loan waiver, and SHGs were rendered nearly defunct. However, it is Jagan, who infused a new lease of life into them through his schemes like zero interest loans, Aasara and Cheyutha.”

He reminded that Naidu objected to introduction of English medium in government schools, while sending his grandson to English medium school. Peddireddy said Naidu, who had done nothing for the people of the State though being the Chief Minister for 14 years, has no moral right to seek people’s mandate.