Delay in seat sharing with JSP gives TDP aspirants anxious moments

VIJAYAWADA: TDP aspirants are facing anxious moments due to the delay in announcement of seat sharing agreement with the Jana Sena Party for the ensuing elections.

The TDP top leadership is maintaining that a clarity has already been given to ticket aspirants in several constituencies and asked to go ahead with their activities at the field level. However, ticket aspirants are eagerly waiting for an official announcement on seat sharing due to tussle with the JSP for certain constituencies and internal squabbles in some segments.

On the other hand, the ruling YSRC has been releasing the lists of Assembly and Lok Sabha constituency in-charges one after the other.

Due to the delay, aspirants of both the parties have started organising programmes in several constituencies to show their strength to the party leadership so as to convince it and get the party ticket.

Though the joint election manifesto of the TDP-JSP combine and also the seat sharing announcement was expected by the end of February first week, nothing has materialised.

According to party sources, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu is focused on the seat sharing and selection of candidates. Hence, the announcement has been kept pending, a TDP leader told TNIE.

The former Chief Minister is scheduled to address public meetings in Anakapalle and Eluru Lok Sabha segments on Monday and in Chittoor Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday as part of the TDP Raa Kadaliraa programme.

The formal announcement on seat sharing between the TDP and the JSP is expected next week.

Asserting that the Telugu Desam is well prepared for the ensuing elections, a senior leader opined that a little delay with regard to the seat sharing announcement will not have any adverse impact on the prospects of the TDP-JSP combine in the ensuing Assembly elections.