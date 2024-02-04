Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams: Three-day Dharmika Sadassu begins

TIRUMALA: The three-day Sanatana Dharmika Sadassu, being hosted by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) under the aegis of its Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad, commenced on a grand spiritual note in Tirumala on Saturday.

A total of 25 Peethadhipathis graced the first day of the conclave, who were received with the traditional Purna Kumbha Swagatham. TTD Trust Board Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy along with TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy took them into the venue.

The Pontiffs who hailed from various mutts across the country provided their valuable suggestions to TTD for taking forward the Hindu Sanatana Dharma in a more effective way through a series of Dharmic programmes.

The conclave commenced with the lamp lighting ceremony by HH Sri Pedda Jeeyar and HH Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamijis of Tirumala along with the Chairman and EO followed by Veda Swasti.

Stating that TTD has been doing wide range of Dharmic activities and is ever prepared to glorify Hindu Dharma, TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy said, “TTD, for the past several decades, has been involved in carrying out various spiritual, religious and social welfare programme to take forward the ethics and ethos of Hindu Sanatana Dharma taught by the great forefathers and saints in sacred Hindu texts.”

He said, in spite of the commitment of TTD towards glorifying Hindu Sanatana Dharma through its wide range of religious activities, some vested interests are often indulged in pointing out the ethos of TTD. “We are proving our stand and commitment in sustaining Hindu Sanatana Dharma through our dharmic activities. I humbly request the most pious Swamijis and Matajis who graced the Sadassu to provide their valuable suggestions to take forward our Hindu Sanatana Dharma across the country as well as globe”, he requested.

The entire premises of Astana Mandapam in Tirumala was spruced up with electrical illumination and colourful floral decorations which enhanced the spiritual atmosphere.

Several revered pontiffs, including Sri Sri Vidya Shreesha Theertha of Vyasaraja Mutt, Sri Bharathi Theertha Swamy of Kurtalam, Sri Swaswarupanandagiri Swamy of Sri Lalita Peetham, Sri Paripoornandagiri Swamy of Erpedu Vysasramam, Sri Vidyaprasanna Theertha Swamy of Kukke Subramanya Mutt, Sri Virajanda Swamy of Brahmagari Mutt in Kadapa, Sri Viswayogi Viswamji of Guntur, Sri Sachidananda Saraswati Swamy of Tuni Tapovanam, Sri Hari Theertha Swamy of Satyananda Asramam in Nellore and Sri Sri Sri Stitha Pragnananda Saraswati Swami of Uttarkashi, graced the occasion.