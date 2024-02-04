Two arrested while trying to smuggle 45 kg ganja from AP

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The excise officers confiscated a 45 kg shipment of marijuana being transported from Andhra Pradesh and apprehended two individuals accompanying it in Kunnathukal, Thiruvananthapuram, on Saturday night.

While the men in the car that was used to smuggle ganga managed to evade the police, a group of men in another car who were supposed to be escorting were caught.

The arrested men have been identified as Vijith of Kanjirampara and Shan of Tholicode.

According to sources in the excise department, they received information about a drug smuggling operation led by Uriyacode Lal from Andhra Pradesh. Acting on this tip, they increased surveillance and successfully confiscated the illegal drugs. The two men, who managed to escape, have been identified and they would soon be nabbed, the sources added.