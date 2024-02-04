Undavalli terms Jagan’s shuffling of MLAs bold

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar has said the State is set to witness a tough fight between Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the Opposition parties in the ensuing elections. Even as the Opposition TDP has aligned with the Jana Sena Party, the ruling YSRC is not on the back foot and determined to win the elections.

"Now, I am surprised to see the situation in the YSRC. Sitting MLAs are being changed and shifted to other constituencies. Jagan is taking bold decisions in shifting the sitting MLAs. It is really giving sleepless nights to the opposition parties,” he observed.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Saturday, he said, “The urban voters are in frustration due to the policies of Jagan, while the rural voters are still in support of YSRC. It’s not good to undermine the strength of YSRC as its vote bank is very strong among BCs, Dalits and minorities.”

He felt that the Congress has good days ahead under the leadership of APCC president YS Sharmila and it will certainly eat into the traditional vote bank of both the ruling and opposition parties in the State in the ensuing elections.

Making a scathing attack on the BJP’s Hindutva agenda, the former MP said, “It is high time to teach a befitting a lesson to the fundamentalist BJP in the coming elections.”

He expressed dismay over the YSRC, TDP and JSP rallying around the BJP to please Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He questioned the State parties why they failed to confront the BJP for ignoring Special Category Status and other bifurcation promises to AP.