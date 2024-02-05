‘9-fold rise in allocation for rail projects in Andhra Pradesh’

VIJAYAWADA: Indian Railways’ annual budget outlay for the projects falling fully/partly in Andhra Pradesh has risen more than nine times to Rs 8,406 crore in 2023-24 from Rs 886 crore per year during 2009-14. The average length of projects commissioned in AP has doubled to 141 km per year during 2014-23 as against 73 km per year during 2009-14, informed Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, in the Rajya Sabha recently, replying to a question raised by YSRC MP Parimal Nathwani on the railway projects sanctioned for the State.

As on April 1, 2023, a total of 33 railway infrastructure projects (17 new lines and 16 doubling), covering a total length of 5,331 km, costing Rs 68,059 crore, falling fully/partly in AP, were in the stage of planning/approval/execution, and out of which 683 km length was commissioned and an expenditure of Rs 18,673 crore was incurred up to March 2023.

The total length of commissioned railway projects falling fully/partly in AP went up to 1,266 km during 2014-23 as against 363 km during 2009-14. Since 2014, there has been substantial increase in fund allocation and commensurate commissioning of projects across Indian Railways, he explained.

Nathwani wanted details of pending and ongoing railway projects in AP as well as the estimated cost, period of completion, expenditure incurred thereon and by when the projects are likely to be completed.