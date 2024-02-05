Andhra Pradesh: Doctors associations threaten stir if government fails to resolve their issues

VIJAYAWADA: Emphasising the urgent need for the government’s response to their demands, IMA Andhra Pradesh president Dr M Jaya Chandra Naidu on Sunday warned of protests if the issues persist.

In a joint press conference organised by IMA AP branch, State Government Doctors Association (SGDA), AP Speciality Hospitals Association (APSHA), AP Private Nursing Homes Association (APPNHA) and Junior Doctors Association, Dr Jaya Chandra Naidu stressed that the government must be held accountable for any disruptions caused to public healthcare services as the State’s medical community is frustrated over unaddressed grievances. He threatened to initiate a movement if their demands were not promptly met.

SDGA president Dr Jayadhir, highlighted the significant contributions of government doctors towards the Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha health camps and underscored the need for the authorities to resolve their long-standing issues, including PRC 2016 arrears.

IMA State action committee chairman Dr Ravi Krishna expressed disappointment over the delay in implementing promises made by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, particularly regarding the amendments to the Doctors’ Protection Act. He demanded immediate action to fulfil the commitments made by the government.

IMA State General Secretary Dr Polavarapu Phanidhar condemned the State Pollution Control Board for setting medical waste collection charges in favour of waste collection franchises, accusing them of extortion.

IMA State president-elect Dr Nandakishore voiced concerns over the frequent changes in fire safety regulations for hospitals, stressing the financial burden and logistical challenges faced by medical institutions. He urged the government to reconsider the proposed reduction in the validity period of fire clearance certificates and advocated for exemptions on the basis of building height.

AP PNHA president Dr Srinivas, urged for a streamlined process for hospital registration through a single-window system to ease administrative burdens.