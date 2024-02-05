Confusion prevails as TDP-JSP still undecided on seat sharing: Ambati Rambabu

GUNTUR: Mocking the meeting between TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan on Sunday yet again, Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu said both the parties lack clarity and are in a state of confusion.

Speaking to mediapersons, Ambati said while the YSRC says it is ready for elections and is already much ahead in deciding who will be the contestants, the TDP and JSP are still undecided on seat sharing. “While we are saying Siddham (ready), they are saying Raa Kadaliraa (come. For what no one knows. It may be for seats or it may be for notes,” he observed.

Asserting that the YSRC will form the government for the second consecutive time, he said for them it is not a matter of winning, but bagging all the 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats.

Ambati said, “It is not yet sure whether Pawan Kalyan will contest from one or two constituencies or even contest the upcoming elections, and whether Naidu will contest from Kuppam or another constituency.”

He also predicted that the JSP will be given a meagre 30-35 Assembly seats and the future of the leaders following Pawan Kalyan will be like swimming a river holding a dog’s tail.