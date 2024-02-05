GMC will speed up road works: Guntur Mayor

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation has prepared a special action plan to finish the road construction works within the stipulated time, said Guntur Mayor Kavati Naga Manohar Naidu on Sunday. The Mayor, along with GMC commissioner Keerthi Chekuri, laid foundation stone for the renovation of Kakani road at Mangaldas Nagar,

Elaborating on the development works, he said the GMC has taken up several pending works in the past two years.

He explained that road construction works include the ones damaged in underground drainage projects. The 3.5 km length road between Manipuram bridge and National Highway Y-Junction would be laid with `3.5 crore NCAP funds.

Reminding every one of the accolades city received when it raced from 108th position to 17th in Swachh Survekshan 2023, he said the city has developed to a great extent in the last couple of years as it received five-star rating and second position in ‘fast moving city’ category nationally.

The GMC chief said `12 crore has been allotted to all 57 divisions.