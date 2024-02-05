Kakani claims CBI’s clean chit in court theft case, refutes TDP charge

NELLORE: Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, who has been facing the allegation of his involvement in a theft that occurred in a court in Nellore city, claimed that the CBI had given a clean chit to him in the case.

Speaking to mediapersons at in Nellore city on Sunday, he informed that the 403-page CBI chargesheet, filed after a thorough year-long probe into the case and questioning of 88 witnesses, had proved that he was not involved the incident.

Dismissing allegations of Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, he reiterated that the CBI probe had also proved that the charges of former TDP minister were baseless. “I asserted from the beginning that I had no role in the Nellore court files missing case, and the CBI investigation has now corroborated it,” he said.

Taking up the case suo motu, the High Court issued notices to all the involved parties, asking if there were any objections to a CBI probe into it. “After completing the probe, the CBI has confirmed that I had no role in the case and stated that there were no errors in the police probe,” he claimed.

It may be noted that the CBI had conducted an inquiry into the theft of material from the IV Additional Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Nellore pertaining to a case involving Kakani. CBI sleuths also recorded the statement of Somireddy, the complainant.