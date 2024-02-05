Pawan Kalyan ridicules CM Jagan for likening himself to Arjun

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan ridiculed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for likening himself to Arjun in Mahabharat.

“It’s laughable,” he remarked, while addressing a party programme organised in Mangalagiri on Sunday to welcome Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balasouri and his son Anudeep into the JSP fold.

“Arjun has always respected and protected women, but Jagan has not only given any respect to his sister Sharmila, but also encouraged those who are trolling her on social media.”

Pawan Kalyan found fault with Jagan for backing the accused in his uncle YS Vivekanananda Reddy’s murder case. “Vivekananda’s daughter Suneetha is saying she is having threat to her life. What is Jagan doing?” he asked.

Pawan Kalyan said he prefers to be called the people’s servant than Power Star as he is not in power. Describing Jagan as a blatant liar, the JSP chief said he is more concerned about the future of the people of the State rather than the result of the ensuing elections. “To ensure better future of the State, Jagan’s defeat is a must. It will be the JSP-TDP government in the State after the elections,” he asserted.

The JSP chief expressed his desire to see Balasouri representing the JSP in the Lok Sabha and speak for the State.