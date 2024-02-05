YSRC allots two key LS seats to Backward Class

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Though the ruling YSRC has fielded BC candidates for the upper caste-dominated Rajamahendravaram and Narasapuram Lok Sabha constituencies, it is unlikely to be a cakewalk for it to win the two crucial seats in the erstwhile undivided East and West Godavari districts. After the reorganisation of the districts, East and West Godavari account for 14 Assembly seats. BCs in the Godavari districts seem to be elated with the appointment of two Backward Class candidates for the two upper-caste-dominated parliamentary constituencies.

The YSRC has fielded a BC candidate from Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha seat for the second consecutive time. Noted pulmonologist Guduri Srinivas has been appointed as the incharge of the constituency. He has joined the YSRC with the support of sitting MP Margani Bharatram. Both the leaders belong to the Settibalija community.

For the first time after Independence, Bharatram, a BC, won the Lok Sabha seat in 2019. He has been appointed as incharge of Rajamahendravaram urban constituency for the ensuing Assembly elections. BC Welfare Minister Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna has been shifted from Ramachandrapuram and appointed as incharge of Rajamahendravaram rural segment as the two segments are the key components of the Lok Sabha constituency.

For Narasapuram Lok Sabha constituency, which is a citadel of the Kshatriya community, Guduri Umabala, who also hails from the Settibalija community, has been appointed as the YSRC incharge. She is a practising advocate and president of YSRC women’s wing. As an advocate and social activist, she wields a good influence in the constituency. Her father late Pampana Chandrasekhar was a noted advocate.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken a bold decision by appointing BCs as incharges of the two upper caste dominated Lok Sabha segments, observed a political analyst.

The Kshatriya community has won Narasapuram Lok Sabha seat for 14 times out of the total 16 elections held so far. The Kapu community has won the seat twice. The TDP-JSP combine is yet to announce its candidates for the two Lok Sabha seats.

“It is a social initiative to empower BCs. The YSRC is going to win both Rajamahendrvaram and Narasapuram Lok Sabha seats with a good majority,” Bharatram told TNIE.

The Kapu community is the single largest in the two parliamentary constituencies though there are Yadava, Koppula Velama and other BC communities, besides sizeable population of upper castes. It is to be seen whether the upper castes in the two Lok Sabha segments will give their massive mandate to the YSRC candidates in the ensuing elections or not, said a political analyst.

