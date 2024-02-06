Andhra Pradesh: '113 exam centres set up in Guntur district', says Collector

GUNTUR : Guntur district Joint Collector Raja Kumari on Monday directed the officials to complete the necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of intermediate examinations within stipulated time.

During the review meeting with officials, she said over 24,344 intermediate second-year and 2,042 vocational courses students would appear for practical examinations to be held from February 11 to 20.

Theory examinations for both first and second-year students will be held from March 1 to 20.

As part of the intermediate exam preparations, the district officials have set up 113 examination centres and CCTV cameras for live streaming from every classroom to prevent malpractice.

The centres are equipped with all basic amenities for students during the exams. A control room to coordinate the staff is set up in Guntur district and Section 144 will be enforced at the exam centres.

The Joint Collector instructed the officials to take stringent action against the violators at the examination centres.

She directed the TRANSCO officials to avoid power cuts during the exams. The Joint Collector also instructed the medical and health department officials to provide first aid kits and ORS packets to the students at the exam centres.

Board of Intermediate Education Regional Inspection Officer GK Zubair, special deputy collectors Lakshmi Kumari, K Swathi, Ravindra Rao and other officials were present.