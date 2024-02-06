Andhra Pradesh: Arrangements for polls to be completed by Feb-end

VIJAYAWADA : All arrangements for conducting Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in a free and fair manner will be completed by the end of February, Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena told TNIE in an exclusive interview on Monday.

Stating that preparations had begun six months ago, he pointed out that the process of identifying polling personnel, posting and transfer of officials, readying sufficient Electronic Voter Machines (EVMs), polling material and electoral rolls has already been completed.

Further, Kumar explained that training for District Election Officers (DEOs) has already been completed, while Returning Officers (ROs) and Assistant ROs will undergo training at Visakhapatnam, Guntur and Tirupati from February 15 to the end of the month.

Pointing out that the final electoral roll was released on January 22, the CEO said eligible persons can still enrol as voters till the last date for filing nominations. However, a minimum of 10 days time is required for verification, he added.

“We have received 1.2 lakh new EVMs from BHEL (Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited) in Bengaluru. Going by the number of polling stations (46,000), we require 92,000 EVMs—two for each polling station (one each for Assembly and Lok Sabha segments). This means we have 20% extra EVMs. We will be ready for replacement of the EVMs as and when required,” he explained.

On the facilities provided to citizens aged above 80 and differently-abled persons, Kumar said home voting facility will be provided to them. “Going by the electoral roll, as many as 5.74 lakh have been identified as senior citizens and around five lakh as differently-abled persons,” he noted.

Elaborating on the process, the CEO said people can apply for home voting by submitting Form 12D to the RO, once the election schedule is released.

A polling team, along with observers, will visit the houses of voters who have requested for home voting, and issue the postal ballot.

Asserting that secrecy will be ensured while voters mark their vote, Kumar said, “The postal ballot will be sealed in a cover and then dropped in the ballot box. The names of voters who applied for home voting will be marked in the electoral roll, so that they don’t cast their vote at the polling station,” he explained.

Stating that 2.76 lakh employees are needed for the conduct of elections, the CEO said the services of staff from all government departments will be utilised. Further, he added 3,688 officers, who have been serving in a single location for more than three years, have been transferred to ensure transparency.

Stating that the Booth Level Officers will make door-to-door visits for distribution of voter slips one week prior to the polling date, Kumar said the BLOs will take a note of absent, shifted, dead (ASD) voters. This is another step in identifying bogus votes, he added.

On the complaints from political parties, the CEO explained that the Election Commission of India has given strict instructions to officials against favouring some political parties. “Several senior officials have already been punished for their erratic attitude.”

HOME VOTING OPTION

Citizens aged above 80 years and differently-abled persons will be provided with home voting option

How it works

 Citizens can submit Form 12D to RO after election schedule is out

 Team will get elector to vote in complete secrecy & drop it in ballot box

5 lakh Differently-abled persons

5.74 lakh Senior citizens (> 80 yrs)

BASIC AMENITIES AT POLLING STATIONS

5 Women polling stations

10 Model polling stations

Officers shifted

As many as 3,688 officers, serving in a single location for over 3 years, have been transferred to ensure transparency