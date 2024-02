VIJAYAWADA: Addressing the joint session of the State Legislative Assembly and Council on the first day of the Budget Session, Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Monday summed up the development and welfare initiatives of the government in the last five years.

In his speech that lasted nearly 80 minutes, the Governor elaborated on how the government brought about a change in various sectors.

The Governor commenced his speech by appreciating Jagan and the State administration for installing a 206-foot-tall statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at the cost of `404.25 crore in the heart of Vijayawada. He said it stands as a testimony to the government’s commitment to social justice, equality and empowerment.

“This pro-poor government has touched every section of society. Be it farmers, unemployed youths, auto drivers, weavers, senior citizens, women, children or any other member belonging to socially and economically backward groups, they have all benefitted in one way or the other from the government,” Nazeer said.

The TDP members staged a walkout from the House and raised slogans against the government even as the Governor was speaking.

Budget session to be held for four days

Later in the day, the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) met under the chairmanship of Speaker Tammineni Sitaram. The TDP leaders did not attend it. It was decided to hold the Budget session for four days (till Feb 8). The finance minister will table the interim Budget on Feb 7