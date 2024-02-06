Andhra Pradesh: Jagan’s candidates not ‘Siddham’ for race: Naidu

VIJAYAWADA : Stating that the ruling YSRC was not Siddham (ready) for the upcoming elections, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu claimed that the candidates chosen by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to contest the polls were not prepared for the race.

Addressing public meetings at Madugula in Anakapalle district and at Chintalapudi in Eluru district as part of his ‘Raa Kadali Raa’ programme on Monday, Naidu criticised Jagan for comparing himself to Arjuna.

Describing the Chief Minister as a ‘master in accumulating illegal assets’, the 73-year-old accused Jagan of including his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s name in the FIR only to escape from the cases that he is directly involved in.

“Have you not filed an affidavit to include your late father as the prime accused,” he sought to know.

Expressing concern over the “poor becoming poorer” in the State during the YSRC rule, Naidu opined that Jagan should be sent home to save the State.

Exuding confidence, he said the TDP-JSP combine can win if the women and youth of the State support them.