Andhra Pradesh: Over Rs 200 crore released for 2 projects under PM Gati Shakti

VIJAYAWADA : The Centre has approved and released Rs 202 crore for the State government to execute the two projects being taken up in the State under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, Minister of State for Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation Rao Inderjit Singh said in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The Union minister was responding to a query raised by YSRC MP Parimal Nathwani on the projects submitted by the State under PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, the financial assistance provided for them and their status.

Singh added that the projects are expected to be completed by June 30, 2024.

Stating that the Andhra Pradesh government had submitted eight projects under PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, the minister said two of them have been considered and recommended by the Screening Committee of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) for financial assistance under Part II (PM Gati Shakti related expenditure) of ‘Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment 2022-23.’

He explained that Rs 171 crore has been approved for the project envisaged under the 1.46 MLD External Water Supply to Jagananna

Mega Industrial Hub (JMHI) at Kopparthy in YSR district. As much as 20% of the works of the project have been completed, he added. Similarly, 45% of the second project involving railway siding to YSR JMIH at Kopparthy has been completed.