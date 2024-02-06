Andhra Pradesh: Police nab main accused in murder of tehsildar

VISAKHAPATNAM : Visakhapatnam police arrested the main accused in the murder of 40-year-old Sanapala Ramnaiah, a tehsildar (mandal revenue officer), on Monday. Speaking to reporters, City Police Commissioner A Ravi Shankar disclosed the case details and said as many as 10 teams were formed to nab the accused, who has been identified as Murari Subrahmanyam Ganga Rao. A special team, led by the ACP, nabbed the accused near Chennai and took him into custody.

Stating that real estate transactions were the reasons behind the murder, the CP said the accused, after committing the crime, left for Bengaluru from Vizag. However, with the evidence gathered, the police were able to nab Ganga Rao while he was going to Chennai by bus from Chengalpattu.

It was learnt that the accused was working as a real estate businessman and handling a firm in Vizag. He incurred losses, and defaulted on loans. Two cheating cases have also been registered against him in Vijayawada and Hyderabad.

“A thorough investigation is being conducted under the supervision of joint police commissioner Fakeerappa. A special team, led by DCP Manikanta Chandolu, will interrogate the accused the to ascertain the reasons that led to the murder,” the CP explained.