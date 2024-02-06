Andhra Pradesh: Prakasam gears up to conduct Inter exams

ONGOLE : Prakasam district authorities are busy in making necessary arrangements for the Intermediate examinations, which are going to start from March 1 to 20.

So far the officials have set up 69 examination centres across the district. Simultaneously, the district authorities have taken measures to improve the pass percentage of the district through the implementation of ‘Jaye Bhava’, a special academic study programme in which every student will be provided with a special study material consisting of 50 very important questions in each subject.

In line with the district collector guidelines, the authorities have made arrangements for teaching the special study material in the remaining days before the exams.

As many as 44,733 students including 21,570 first-year and 23,163 second-year students are going to appear for the exams. Exams will be conducted from 9 AM to 12 PM and the students are advised to reach the examination centres by 8.30 AM.

District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar has conducted a special review and coordination meeting recently with all the district authorities concerned and inquired about the measures taken for the Intermediate exams. Further, the Collector directed the authorities to ensure transportation to all exam centres through RTC bus services, so the students will reach their examination centres in advance. “Take necessary steps to provide sitting arrangements, power supply, drinking water and toilet facilities for the students in all examination centres. Coordinate with the district officials of electricity, medical and health, transport and postal departments to ensure smooth conduct of the exams,” Collector added.

Intermediate Board authorities are making arrangements to provide ORS packets, along with an auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) at every examination centre.

During the exams, Section 144 will be imposed at all the exam centres and xerox points will remain closed from 8 AM to 5 PM. On the other hand, the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) will appoint sitting squads and 5 flying squads to conduct inspections to curtail malpractice in the examination centres.